West Virginia committee lays over bill exempting state employees from user fees

By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A bill that would exempt state employees from paying municipal service fees has cities on edge.

The House Political Subdivisions Committee layed over House Bill 2256 on Wednesday, expecting to take the bill up again in seven days.

HB 2256 — introduced by Del. Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh — prohibit cities from imposing user fees on employees of West Virginia government agencies. It also prohibits the State Auditor’s Office and state agencies from withholding compensation from paychecks for user fees.

State code allows municipalities to charge user fees to those who work within a city or town to cover city services, such as police and fire protection, parking, city recreational facilities and parks, sewage and trash disposal, and other services…

