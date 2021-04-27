West Virginia college students team up to urge U.S. Senator Manchin to support For The People Act

Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — College students around West Virginia are coming together to urge U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D.W.Va., to support the For The People Act that has been introduced in Congress.

A new chapter of a group called “Un-PAC” has launched at Fairmont State University, led by senior Zachary Fancher. According to a press release. “Un-PAC is an organization of students and young people that mobilizes around fixing our broken democracy by getting big money out of politics.”

“Fixing our democracy is not a partisan issue,” said Fancher, Un-PAC Fairmont State founder. “After learning about the For The People Act, I knew that students at my school needed to participate in passing this existential bill. Today, West Virginia lost a congressional seat, and we all know why.

“Young people understand that our government is not working for us. We will keep fleeing our state as long as corporations and the ultra-wealthy are allowed to have a stranglehold on our politics and our opportunities remain fleeting. Senator Manchin can define his legacy by saving our democracy, and demonstrate that he stands with us, against corruption, and for a truly bipartisan bill, by supporting the For The People Act.” …

