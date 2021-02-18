West Virginia cleaning up voting files

The Weirton Daily Times

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Secretary of State Mac Warner announced Wednesday, his office, working with all 55 county clerks, has removed 253,263 voter files statewide, which he said were the result of efforts to identify abandoned registrations from dead voters, felons, duplicate records and people who have left West Virginia.

“West Virginia’s voting rolls have never been cleaner and more accurate than they are today,” Warner said. “The dedication to accuracy from our county clerks while applying multi-agency list comparisons to track abandoned registrations has resulted in the most accurate voting rolls in our state’s history.”

At the same time, Warner said that his office and the county clerks implemented a public education effort that emphasized voter registration, especially for young people and newcomers to the state. Warner said county clerks have registered 242,044 new voters over the last four years, including more than 65,000 eligible high school students.

As of Feb. 11, 2021, West Virginia has 1,219,542 registered voters, according to information provided by Warner’s office…

