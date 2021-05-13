West Virginia clean energy advocates seek to reframe infrastructure debate as Manchin, Capito have Biden’s ear

By Mike Tony, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — How big is too big?

That’s the all-important question shaping the debate over new federal infrastructure spending.

West Virginia’s senators and clean energy advocates disagree on the answer heading into President Joe Biden’s meeting Thursday with Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and a group of other Senate Republicans to negotiate an infrastructure agreement.

“[I]f you’re talking to somebody on the ground in West Virginia, one way to sort of [ask the question] is, are the needs and challenges that your community faces small?” said Dan Taylor, West Virginia-based Appalachian field organizer for the BlueGreen Alliance uniting labor unions and environmental organizations. “And I think that you’ll find very few people who think that is the case.”

Taylor was responding to a viewer’s question during a discussion that West Virginian environmental and progressive groups held via Zoom teleconference Tuesday highlighting federal policies designed to ease Appalachia’s economic and energy transition…

To read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/energy_and_environment/wv-clean-energy-advocates-seek-to-reframe-infrastructure-debate-as-manchin-capito-have-bidens-ear/article_2020feea-aacc-5100-b6eb-e35bee686382.html