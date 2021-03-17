West Virginia Chamber of Commerce next group to come out against Justice tax plan

By Steven Allen Adams, The Inter-Mountain

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — In another ding to the tax plans released by Gov. Jim Justice, the state’s largest pro-business organization came out Tuesday against those plans.

The West Virginia Chamber of Commerce sent a letter Tuesday to members of the West Virginia Legislature announcing their opposition to House Bill 2027 and Senate Bill 600, the Governor’s tax plan.

“The Chamber has continued to study the Governor’s plan and elicit feedback from our members who are located in all 55 counties and employ over half of West Virginia’s workforce,” said Steve Roberts, president of the Chamber of Commerce. “We have also surveyed our membership as recently as this week. The directive from our membership is clear — oppose the plan as it has currently been submitted.”

According to Roberts, 90 percent of respondents to a survey sent out to members by the Chamber said they do not support the Governor’s tax plan as currently written…

