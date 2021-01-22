West Virginia Capitol to host second Justice inauguration this afternoon

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Inaugural ceremonies will be held this afternoon at the Capitol in Charleston where the governor and other constitutional officers will take the oath of office.

Ceremonies begin at 1 p.m. on the North Side of the Capitol and will include the swearing in of Gov. Jim Justice, Secretary of State Mac Warner, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, Treasurer Riley Moore, Auditor J.B. McCuskey, Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt and Supreme Court Justices Tim Armstead, John A. Hutchison and William Wooton.

Traditionally, the inauguration is held on the South Side of the Capitol facing the Kanawha River, but was changed because of pandemic and security reasons.

Justice, a two-term Republican, will deliver an inaugural address after taking the oath of office.

Because of COVID-19 and security protocols, attendance to the inauguration will be limited to dignitaries, families of those being sworn in, reporters and invited guests, the governor’s office said…

