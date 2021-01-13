West Virginia Capitol Security officials prepare for protests

By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With the potential for armed protests in all 50 states leading up to the inauguration of former Vice President Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States, the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and the Capitol Police are prepared.

According to the Associated Press, the FBI is warning states about possible protests being planned across the U.S. and Washington starting this weekend and continuing through Inauguration Day on Jan. 20.

“Armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols from 16 Jan. through at least 20 Jan., and at the U.S. Capitol from 17 Jan. through 20 Jan.,” according to an FBI bulletin as told to the AP by an unnamed official.

“While our standard practice is to not comment on specific intelligence products, the FBI is supporting our state, local, and federal law enforcement partners with maintaining public safety in the communities we serve,” the bureau said in a statement. “Our efforts are focused on identifying, investigating, and disrupting individuals that are inciting violence and engaging in criminal activity.” …

