West Virginia campus carry gun bill advances, but not without opposition

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A bill that would allow licensed college students in West Virginia to carry a firearm on campus passed the Senate 29-4 on Tuesday and has been sent to the House.

But some presidents of colleges and universities in the state are not on board, saying the bill could have unintended consequences and be costly.

Senate Bill 10, the Campus Self-Defense Act, would allow and regulate “the carrying of a concealed pistol or revolver by a person who holds a current license to carry a concealed deadly weapon on the property of a public institution of higher education.”

West Virginia is a state that does not require a concealed carry license in general, but obtaining the license is required in this bill.

The bill also includes restrictions on where a firearm can and cannot be carried…

