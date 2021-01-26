West Virginia business leaders encouraged to participate in 2021 business survey

The Herald Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Input is sought from small business owners and operators across West Virginia in a statewide survey at https://bit.ly/aedswvsurvey before Friday, Jan. 29, according to a news release.

“This is the second year for this survey and we just keep growing our outreach,” said Sara Payne Scarbro, associate vice president for external engagement at the Marshall University Research Corporation and operations council chair for the Alliance for the Economic Development of Southern West Virginia. “We plan to share the summary of highlights with policymakers and leaders at our higher education institutions, as well as our community and business partners.

“Our hope is to identify projects and quality services that our higher education institutions can help provide to our hardworking business leaders so they can grow and expand their reach. It is all about building stronger, more vibrant communities and this working group is very passionate about serving our state.”

The survey, titled “Current Issues for West Virginia Small Business Leaders,” is designed by a working group of educators, business experts and state leaders to help understand the current issues and trends for businesses in West Virginia and to identify potential opportunities for growth…

To read more: https://www.herald-dispatch.com/business/wv-business-leaders-encouraged-to-participate-in-2021-business-survey/article_5bca857c-825a-54a9-8a36-84dfa1162d1b.html