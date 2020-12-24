West Virginia Business & Industry Council elects Mike Clowser as chairman

Release from the WV Business & Industry Council:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. ─ The West Virginia Business & Industry Council (BIC) announced today that Mike Clowser has been elected Chairman of the organization. He succeeds Chris Hamilton, Senior Vice President of the West Virginia Coal Association, who has served in the position since 2012.

Mike Clowser

“I’m honored to be chosen by my business trade association and government relations peers to serve as Chairman of the West Virginia Business & Industry Council,” said Clowser. “This organization has a long and successful history of helping improve our state’s business climate. I look forward to working with our members and policy leaders to build on that success as we work to grow West Virginia’s economy.”

Clowser, who serves as Executive Director of the Contractors Association of West Virginia, will assume the chairmanship of the West Virginia Business & Industry Council on January 1, 2021. Bridget Lambert, President of the West Virginia Retailers Association, was elected First Vice Chairwoman of the organization.

“On behalf of BIC’s membership, I want to thank Chris Hamilton for his service to this organization over many years,” said Clowser. “During his tenure, BIC has been intimately involved in shaping impactful public policy that is improving both the perception of West Virginia and the quality of life for all state residents.”

The West Virginia Business & Industry Council represents numerous West Virginia trade associations and businesses accounting for hundreds of thousands of employees across the state. The organization’s goal is to enhance the business climate in West Virginia, and its members have been working to that end for more than four decades.

For additional information, contact Mike Clowser at (304) 342-1166.