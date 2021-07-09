West Virginia Broadband Enhancement Council receives update on state, federal projects

By Steven Allen Adams, The Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Officials in West Virginia are eager to get to work on broadband expansion projects funded through federal COVID-19 relief dollars, while companies are still waiting on the Federal Communications Commission to release funds for rural broadband expansion.

The West Virginia Broadband Enhancement Council heard reports Thursday on state plans for broadband infrastructure projects funded through the American Rescue Plan.

The state Office of Broadband will open a public comment period for broadband infrastructure needs on Monday. The public will be able to go to broadband.wv.gov and provide comments on where unserved and underserved parts of the state need high-speed internet service. The comment period will be open for six weeks, ending Monday, Aug. 30.

The Office of Broadband also is requesting information from internet service providers. The office plans to use local economic development authorities as respondents for municipal and county governments to send feedback to, which will then be sent to the Office of Broadband…

