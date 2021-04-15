By Kailee Kroll, WV News

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Board of Education met Wednesday for its regular monthly meeting and heard updates on summer remediation programs, the newest round of federal pandemic funding and bills passed during the recent legislative session that will impact the public school system.

At last month’s board meeting, members were told that county school systems would be providing the state Department of Education with plans for summer remediation programs by April 1.

At Wednesday’s meeting, state Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch said 54 of the state’s 55 school systems applied for money from the state’s discretionary CARES Act funding through the Summer Opportunities for Learning and Engagement (SOLE) Grant program, which is designed to pay for summer remediation programs that will target learning loss caused by the pandemic.

“Now that the applications for funding have been turned in, there are weekly meetings with leadership teams in each county about how they will utilize funding and what work is to be done,” he said. “This is a lot of money, and we want to make sure we are supporting our students, because we know we have losses well beyond academics.” …

To read morehttps://www.wvnews.com/news/wvnews/west-virginia-boe-members-discuss-summer-programs-pandemic-funding-and-legislative-session/article_e6afb3af-44b2-5b99-9a20-920765fcf46f.html: