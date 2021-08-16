West Virginia Black Heritage Festival to be held in September

By Stephen Santilli, The Exponent Telegram

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The mission of the West Virginia Black Heritage Festival is to “promote the African-American experience while addressing the many milestones that our forefathers have made since the Emancipation Proclamation.”

One person who has been a stalwart supporter of that mission is Jim Griffin.

His name is synonymous with all things West Virginia Black Heritage Festival — due in part to his decades of service but also for his steadfast desire to educate as many people as possible about the contributions of African Americans throughout West Virginia.

Griffin believes the festival is a learning and teaching opportunity for the entire community and state.

“We have a very rich heritage, especially here in West Virginia. Oftentimes, people are unaware of the contributions West Virginia has made to this country. This is an opportunity to highlight our heritage and teach young people about what we have accomplished,” he said…

