West Virginia-based Solar Holler reaches milestone with installation in Huntington

By Fred Pace, The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Solar Holler has hit a major milestone with 1,000 solar installations in Appalachia.

The West Virginia-based solar provider, which launched in 2013, put the final panel in place on the Markun family home in the 1100 block of 11th Street in Huntington on Thursday.

“It’s been an incredible nine-and-a-half years,” said Dan Conant, Solar Holler’s founder and CEO. “Just like with any milestone, we’re feeling a whole jumble of emotions this week. Those emotions include nostalgia for the early days when there were three of us in a room on German Street in Shepherdstown, which is my hometown. So I am really proud of how far we’ve come in building a nationally trusted reputation.”

Solar Holler has installed more than 30,000 solar panels that are estimated to save families, businesses and organizations $17 million over the life of the systems, Conant said.

