West Virginia attorney Tony O’Dell earns 2024 Best Lawyer of the Year honors

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Tiano O’Dell, PLLC, is pleased to announce that attorney Tony O’Dell has been selected as one of the 2024 Lawyer of the Year recipients in the 30th edition of The Best Lawyers in America.

O’Dell received this honor in three fields: Personal Injury Litigation, Product Liability Litigation, and Medical Malpractice Law.

“To be recognized as the 2024 Lawyer of the Year in three fields of practice and in my region is a great honor,” O’Dell said. “My goal is to provide the best legal advice tailored to the client’s specific need, and I am humbled and honored my peers in the West Virginia legal community have awarded this to me.”

Only one lawyer is selected by Best Lawyers in each practice area and metropolitan region to receive the prestigious Lawyer of the Year award. Best Lawyers chooses the recipient based on the results of peer-review assessments collected for each contender. Receiving this award signifies the high level of respect that a lawyer has gained from other leading lawyers in the same region and practice areas for their abilities, professionalism, and integrity.

O’Dell was also named Best Lawyer in America in Medical Malpractice and Personal Injury in 2020 and 2021.

For more than 30 years, O’Dell has helped clients navigate through some of the toughest times in their lives. He has handled multi-million-dollar cases involving medical malpractice, wrongful death, car accidents, nursing home neglect and abuse, insurance bad faith, and truck accidents. Most recently, O’Dell successfully represented five families who filed lawsuits against the Department of Veterans Affairs hospital in Clarksburg.

O’Dell earned a Bachelor of Science in Business from Marshall University and obtained his law degree from the West Virginia University College of Law in 1991. O’Dell is a member of the American Association for Justice and the West Virginia Association for Justice, where he holds a seat on the Board of Governors. He is also a member of the West Virginia State Bar and the American Bar Association.

Since obtaining his law degree, O’Dell has received numerous prestigious accolades, including recognition as one of the Top 100 Trial Lawyers by the American Trial Lawyers Association and induction into the West Virginia Super Lawyers, 2014-2021. He was named The Best Attorney in the Valley for three years by the readers of Charleston newspapers.

“Tony has long been a leader in personal injury litigation, product liability litigation, and medical malpractice both in our firm and the community, as well as across the state,” said William Tiano, co-founding attorney. “Tony is diligent and aggressive, winning numerous verdicts on behalf of victims. It is gratifying to see his peers recognize these accomplishments with such a prestigious award.”

O’Dell is involved in many community endeavors, including holding a seat on the board of trustees of his church, coaching little league baseball, and providing fundraising for local scholarship funds.

Best Lawyers in America is the oldest and one of the most respected peer-review publication in the legal profession. Best Lawyers lists are compiled based on exhaustive peer-review evaluation. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed; therefore, inclusion in Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor.

About Tiano O’Dell PLLC

Tiano O’Dell PLLC is a personal injury law firm located in Charleston, West Virginia that strives to provide quality representation to clients who have suffered from a personal injury as a result of wrongdoing in our various WV communities. Firm founders and trial lawyers William Tiano and Tony O’Dell have been recognized for their professionalism by being A Plus rated by their peers, being named Super Lawyers, and being named among the Top 100 Trial Lawyers by the American Trial Lawyers Association. Cheryl Fisher is an accomplished trial lawyer who spent years defending doctors and hospitals in medical malpractice cases before she brought her skills to Tiano O’Dell to help the victims of medical malpractice and other wrongdoers get justice. Before joining the firm in 2019, Max L. Corley III, defended clients in federal and state mine safety matters. He brings 22 years of experience in civil litigation as a defense attorney to the team. The unique perspective of the collective experience of the lawyers at Tiano O’Dell is why so many former clients consistently rate Tiano O’Dell so highly. Tiano O’Dell truly has the “experience you want, and the results you need.”