West Virginia Attorney Morrisey’s attempt to throw out ACA rejected by U.S. Supreme Court

By Steven Allen Adams, The Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The latest attempt by West Virginia Attorney Patrick Morrisey and others to overturn a federal health insurance program was rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court Thursday.

In a 7-2 decision, the Supreme Court ruled against Morrisey and 17 other Republican state attorneys general and two private individuals in their effort to overturn the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. A majority of justices ruled the attorneys general had no standing to bring the case in the first place.

“Plaintiffs do not have standing to challenge (the Affordable Care Act’s) minimum essential coverage provision, because they have not shown a past or future injury fairly traceable to defendants’ conduct enforcing the specific statutory provision they attack as unconstitutional,” the ruling stated.

Justice Stephen Breyer wrote the majority’s opinion, with fellow liberal judges Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan consenting, along with Chief Justice John Roberts and conservative Justices Clarence Thomas and Amy Coney Barrett also consenting…

