West Virginia Attorney General objects to time limits in opioid manufacturer’s bankruptcy

By Courtney Hessler, The Herald-Dispatch

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s attorney general has objected to the limitation of time West Virginia and others have to denounce flaws in the reorganization of bankrupt opioid maker Mallinckrodt LLC.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said the current schedule gives the state insufficient time to review Mallinckrodt’s re-emergence plan and ensure any proposed payout reflects the intensity of the opioid epidemic in West Virginia.

“Allocation formulas largely based upon population ignore the devastation wrought by opioid abuse in West Virginia,” Morrisey said. “Our state deserves its fair share of any settlement, and that begins with ensuring our office has sufficient time to review Mallinckrodt’s plan.”

In March, a similar objection from Morrisey revealed publicly Purdue Pharma’s proposed bankruptcy plan will distribute settlement funds largely based on a government’s population and not the severity of the crisis. West Virginia is set to receive about 1% — about $81 million — as a result…

To read more: https://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/ag-objects-to-time-limits-in-opioid-manufacturers-bankruptcy/article_c0e1865e-cb04-5c18-9442-e2cd7b3420b9.html