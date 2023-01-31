West Virginia Attorney General Morrisey talks opioid lawsuit settlement funds

By Evan Bevins, The Inter-Mountain

VIENNA, W.Va. — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey discussed opioid lawsuit settlement funds and other topics as he met with local residents and leaders Tuesday at the Vienna City Building.

Funds from multiple settlements involving wholesalers, manufacturers and retailers accused of contributing to the opioid crisis total nearly $1 billion, with a lawsuit against Kroger set to go to trial in June. Morrisey said he’s open to a settlement in that case as well but is prepared to go to trial.

“We’re always hoping, but we’re going to make sure there’s some accountability,” he said.

Of the settlement funds, 72.5% will go to the West Virginia First Foundation, a nonprofit being established to disburse the funds, and 24.5% to cities and counties, with 3% held in trust for future legal expenses. The money can be spent on treatment efforts, support for people in treatment and recovery, addressing the needs of people with opioid use disorder, prevention of over-prescribing and misuse of opioids, preventing overdose deaths and other opioid-related injuries, training and research…

