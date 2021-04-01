West Virginia Attorney General Morrisey joins suit against U.S. Treasury

By Charles Young, WV News

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has followed through with his plan to join a lawsuit against the U.S. Treasury Department over a component of the recently passed $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus package.

The lawsuit, which is backed by attorneys general from 12 other states, stems from an element of the American Rescue Plan Act, which Morrisey has said restricts states from using COVID-19 relief funds to finance local tax cuts.

“Never before has the federal government attempted such a complete takeover of state finances,” Morrisey said. “We cannot stand for such overreach.”

Morrisey and 20 other Republican state attorneys general signed a letter earlier this month asking U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to clarify the intention of the provision…

