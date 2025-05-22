West Virginia Attorney General McCuskey urges Congress to pass “Constitutional Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act”

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General JB McCuskey is urging Congress to pass H.R. 38, the “Constitutional Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act.” McCuskey co-authored a letter to Congressional leaders, on behalf of 24 attorneys general, urging action to finally be taken to protect law-abiding Americans and extend concealed carry rights for them.

H.R. 38 is aimed at law-abiding owners and would allow anyone with a valid concealed carry permit in their home state to carry a concealed weapon in other states.

“West Virginians are the safest and most responsible firearms owners in America. Our constituents should not lose their right to bear arms just because they are crossing a state line,” Attorney General McCuskey said. “We, the chief law officers in our states, are coming together to urge Congress to protect these rights and pass H.R. 38.”

The letter points out that H.R. 38 categorically excludes anyone who is prohibited by Federal law from possessing a firearm. “[This law] is for honest and law-abiding citizens who deserve to have the means to protect themselves, should they have the misfortune of needing to use a firearm in self-defense or the defense of their loved ones,” the letter states.

West Virginia and Oklahoma are leading the letter to Congress, which was signed by Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah and Wyoming.

Read the letter here.