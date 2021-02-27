West Virginia anticipating 15,000 weekly doses of new Johnson & Johnson vaccine

|Release from the Office of the Governor:
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday that West Virginia officials expect to receive an initial weekly allotment of approximately 15,000 doses of the new Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, pending U.S. FDA authorization of the vaccine for emergency use.
West Virginia could receive its first shipment of the new vaccine as soon as next week.
Following the Governor’s media briefing Friday afternoon, the FDA’s independent advisory committee met to discuss Johnson & Johnson’s request for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). While the committee voted in favor of recommending that the FDA approve the EUA, that final step has not been taken yet, meaning that the FDA has not yet granted authorization for emergency use for Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine.
“If this comes to pass, next week our total doses in West Virginia should approach 60,000 between Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer combined,” Gov. Justice said. “That’s great, great news and we’re ready for it.”
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one shot, unlike the two-shot dosing for the vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna and it does not require special refrigeration for shipment and storage, making it particularly appealing for use in West Virginia’s rural areas.
|Also on Friday, Gov. Justice reported that West Virginia remains among the national leaders in the rate of COVID-19 vaccine distribution and administration.
As of Friday afternoon, 10.3 percent of West Virginia’s entire population has received both doses of the vaccines; a rate so high that, if West Virginia were its own country, it would rank as the 7th-best rate of any nation in the world.
|West Virginia has successfully administered 469,191 doses after receiving a total allotment of 520,535 doses from the federal government to date; an overall administration rate of 90.1%.
|West Virginia boasts a first dose administration rate of 87.7% and a second dose administration rate of 94.2%.First doses: 285,654 administered / 325,745 allottedSecond doses: 183,537 administered / 194,790 allottedThe Governor also offered a reminder that free COVID-19 vaccination clinics either have been or will be held in all 55 counties across West Virginia by the end of this week through operation “Save Our Wisdom.”
The clinics are currently available for West Virginians who are 65 years of age and older. To date, 160,939 West Virginians age 65 and older have chosen to be vaccinated, including 89,697 who are now fully vaccinated.
|Each clinic location has its own, unique schedule. Names are being pulled from the West Virginia COVID-19 Vaccine Registration System to fill out appointments after waitlists are exhausted. All clinics require appointments and walk-ins will not be accepted.
West Virginia was the first state in the nation to put a statewide vaccination pre-registration system in place. The new digital tool allows West Virginians to add themselves to a list of people who are interested in being vaccinated, and will notify those who sign up about the availability of vaccine doses to help streamline vaccination efforts.
To date, more than 297,000 West Virginians have signed up to be added to the pre-registration list.
All West Virginians over the age of 16 are encouraged to pre-register at vaccinate.wv.gov.