West Virginia American Water to celebrate National Engineers Week

Release from West Virginia American Water:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia American Water announced today it will host a virtual social media campaign during National Engineers Week held February 22 through February 26. The provide virtual STEAM programming to all K-12 students across the state.

“Our engineering team is vital to the operations at West Virginia American Water and we’re excited to educate our customers and external stakeholders on their impact to the business,” said Mike Raymo, director of engineering for West Virginia American Water. “Our virtual programming for students across West Virginia will inspire the next generation of engineers and showcase careers and apprenticeship opportunities in the water and wastewater industry.”

As part of its National Engineers Week activities, West Virginia American Water provide a special virtual event called “Engineering in the Classroom.” This virtual event will feature two educational webinars for students in all 55 counties across West Virginia on Friday. This innovative programming will educate young leaders on engineering in the water and wastewater industry and help achieve a diverse and well-educated future engineering workforce.

“We’re excited to virtually engage students in all 55 counties across the state to learn more about engineering in the water and wastewater industries,” said Robert Burton, president of West Virginia American Water. “This type of programming will educate our next generation of leaders on the engineering field and support the development of a talent pipeline for future employees at West Virginia America Water.”

To learn more about National Engineers Week or “Engineering in the Classroom” programming, please contact Bradley Harris at[email protected].

West Virginia American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water services to approximately 565,000 people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.