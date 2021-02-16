West Virginia Alzheimer’s Association chapter to host Walk Volunteer Kickoff meeting

By Jessica Wilt, The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — With planning season nearing for the West Virginia chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association’s yearly Walk to End Alzheimer’s, the group is hosting a virtual meeting for anyone who may be interested in volunteering. The meeting will be held tonight.

Anyone interested may register to receive a Zoom link for the meeting, which will last from 6-7 p.m. The meeting will give participants a chance to gain insight on how they can help the cause, hearing from those who already give their time to the organization and the walk, in particular.

“We’re just going to talk about why all of them decided to volunteer, what experiences have been like, the many ways to help,” said Stephanie Clark, regional Alzheimer’s Association walk manager for the Eastern Panhandle and Bluefield. “Everybody has some way they can help.”

Clark said joining the meeting does not mean anyone commits to volunteering, but it’s an opportunity to share ways to participate and get the word out about what the organization does. It also gives participants a chance to put faces to names, anyone who has called the association by the phone but never attended an event in person…

