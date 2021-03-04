West Virginia airports receive economic relief from senate committee

By David Kirk, Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — After taking hits to revenue and passenger traffic amid the COVID-19 pandemic, West Virginia airports will soon receive economic relief.

U.S. Sens Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced Tuesday that $5.6 million dollars will be allocated to 13 airports across the state.

Just over $1 million will be going to the North Central West Virginia Airport in Clarksburg and $13,000 will be going to Fairmont Municipal-Frankman Field Airport. The funds are made possible through the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2020.

The aerospace industry and West Virginia airports have taken a heavy downturn since the pandemic. Rick Rock, airport director at the Clarksburg airport said the toll the last year had on the industry was quite a shock…

