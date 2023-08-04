West Virginia Airport Managers Association honors two with WV Aviation Hall of Fame Induction

Thomas Cochran, Perry Dillon honored

DAVIS, W.Va. (Aug. 2, 2023) — The West Virginia Airport Managers Association is honored to announce the induction of two distinguished individuals into the West Virginia Aviation Hall of Fame.

An installment ceremony to celebrate the 2023 inductees was held July 31, 2023, during a private event at Canaan Valley Resort during the annual West Virginia Aviation Conference with family, friends, and colleagues in attendance.

The West Virginia Aviation Hall of Fame recognizes pioneers and leaders within the industry who have made significant contributions to the development, advancement, or promotion of aviation and have close ties to the state. Nominations may be made by any individual or organization familiar with the nominee’s achievements or actions. More information and criteria to nominate individuals for the WV Aviation Hall of Fame and/or WV Aviation Wall of Valor can be found here: http://www.wvama.org/

The 2023 West Virginia Aviation Hall of Fame inductees include:

Thomas E. Cochran

Perry E. Dillon

The West Virginia Aviation Hall of Fame is located in the terminal building of the North Central West Virginia Airport (CKB) in Clarksburg, WV. Each Inductee will be honored by having a descriptive plaque dedicated to them praising their contributions to West Virginia aviation.

THOMAS E. COCHRAN

Born in Beaver, West Virginia, on July 8, 1940, Thomas (Tom) R. Cochran dedicated the latter part of his career to ensuring aviation’s success in southern West Virginia. Originally a coal miner, Tom pursued a second career in aviation, attending the Spartan School of Aeronautics in Tulsa, Oklahoma. It was there he earned his Federal Aviation Administration certifications in 1968 in aircraft maintenance, radio operations, and aircraft accident insurance investigation.

Tom R. Cochran

After receiving his A & P license, Tom was hired by Trans World Airlines (TWA) as an aircraft mechanic based at Dulles International Airport where he worked for 3 years until a nationwide layoff forced him to look elsewhere for employment. He found work with the Pittson Coal Company and remained until retiring on July 7, 1997. The following day, Tom was hired as the Director of Raleigh County Memorial Airport, located in Beaver, WV. It was here his aviation career would flourish.

Aside from Tom’s commitment to a safe airport operating environment, his foresight and understanding of how airports serve as economic engines is second to none. His role in promoting the airport as a self-sustaining entity ripe with economic opportunity for the entire region propelled the Raleigh County Memorial Airport forward. Under Tom’s guidance, the airport completed several projects to improve safety, including obstruction removal, major interior and exterior passenger terminal renovations, and the oversight of the development of the corporate hangar area and industrial park which led the way for future economic growth. His push for economic diversification led to a partnership with higher education, offering training to those seeking positions in aerospace technology. This alone is extraordinary as graduates now have the choice to stay in West Virginia for the entirety of their aviation careers, keeping the economy growing.

It is perhaps Tom’s service to his community that most recognize him. Always an advocate for West Virginia, Tom served with numerous volunteer organizations, including Visit Southern WV and the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority. Tom’s successful career and outstanding character are truly inspiring. His impact on aviation perfectly lends itself to his induction into the WV Aviation Hall of Fame. Tom and his wife, Barbara, currently reside in Kingsland, Georgia. They are the parents of Wendy Campbell and Susan Cochran and the grandparents of Isaiah, David and Amelia Campbell.

PERRY E. DILLON

Born in Barton, West Virginia, on March 29, 1937, Perry E. Dillon not only pursued his own passion for flight but steadfastly assisted others in pursuing theirs, ensuring aviation thrived in West Virginia. Perry’s love for aviation took root early in life after seeing a P-51 Mustang up close. It was not until 1956 in Chagrin Falls, Ohio, that Perry was able to record his first flight. It would not be the last time he would fly; in fact, it was only the beginning.

Perry E. Dillon

Having experienced the wonder of flight, Perry continued flight training in Elkins, West Virginia, as money allowed. He finally secured his Private Pilot license in April 1960. He continued down this path, supporting his growing family by day and pursuing his aviation dreams in the evenings. It was June 1961 before Perry secured his Commercial Pilot’s license. He immediately began building time towards his ultimate goal of employment with an airline. He became a Certified Flight Instructor in January 1962; however, Perry experienced a temporary roadblock. There was no demand for flight instruction nor any aircraft to provide instruction. This spurred his decision to move to Mississippi to train for crop dusting.

Fate would step in while Perry was in Mississippi in the form of a group of Elkins, WV, residents who were seeking an instructor for their soon-to-be-formed flying club. Perry accepted their invitation to return to Elkins and in May 1962, the Club was operational with their first aircraft. In the first year of operation, Perry would assist 27 pilots through their first solo flight with a total of 100 students in training by January 1964. In April 1964, Perry finally achieved his dream of becoming an airline pilot after securing a position with Lake Central Airlines. His professional airline career would span more than three decades and culminate in upgrading to Captain with U.S. Air before retiring in 1994.

Perry’s love for aviation endured after retirement. His selfless demeanor made him approachable to all and he readily shared his wealth of knowledge with fellow pilots at the Elkins-Randolph County Airport. It was his unwavering support of aviation and nearly fifty years of training pilots in the Elkins Pilot Club that earned him recognition from the Aircraft Owners and Pilot Association (AOPA). He and his wife, Rita, were the parents of two sons – Nick and Rick and three daughters – Betsy, Deb and Donna. Perry died at his home in Beverly, WV, on June 16, 2021. His commitment to aviation was evident to all who knew him.

The state of West Virginia is proud to recognize Perry E. Dillon’s great influence on aviation.