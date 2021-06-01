West Virginia AARP pushes broadband program

The Dominion Post

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — AARP West Virginia is encouraging Mountain State residents who are without access to high-speed internet or struggling to afford it to look into the recently launched Emergency Broadband Benefit program.

The EBB is a $3.2 billion Federal Communications Commission program to help those across the United States access the affordable, high-speed internet they need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic has shown our reliance on high-speed internet,” said Gaylene Miller, AARP West Virginia state director. “But too many West Virginians are being left behind, with more than one-third of our rural communities unserved and lacking high-speed internet access. Patients navigating telehealth, students learning remotely and loved ones staying connected with family members by video chat are only a few of the critical tasks that require a high-speed connection.”

Under this short-term program, West Virginians may be eligible for a discount on high-speed internet service of up to a $50 per month discount and a one-time discount of up to $100 for a laptop, desktop computer or tablet purchased through a participating provider…

To read more: https://www.dominionpost.com/2021/05/31/aarp-pushes-broadband-program/