West Liberty University President Stephen Greiner announces retirement

Release from West Liberty University:

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va., Nov. 12, 2019 — West Liberty University President Stephen Greiner announced his retirement today at a 10 a.m. press conference held in historic Shaw Hall.

“Today I’m announcing my intention to retire from my position as president of West Liberty University effective June 30, 2020. It has been the greatest honor of my professional life to serve West Liberty University during the last four years. I am grateful to our faculty, staff, students, alumni, board members, and everyone who has shared this journey with me, and I am exceptionally proud of the progress we made together,” he said.

Greiner joined WLU as its leader on Jan. 1, 2016. A native of Weirton, W.Va., he has served 19 consecutive years as a college or university president.

“Under President Greiner’s relatively short tenure, West Liberty University has seen one of the largest facility growth periods in years and I have found it refreshing to work with him as a leader. The number of construction projects that have been completed over this time adds value to our university and makes it easier for us to compete nationally,” said Pat Ford, chairman of WLU’s Board of Governors.

Ford noted that Greiner has agreed to stay beyond the June 30 date if necessary, until a new president takes office and to assist with the transition.

“President Greiner also oversaw an increase in academic programs that added to our already robust curriculum and allows us to graduate students with skills that are marketable in today’s workplace,” Ford said. “We are grateful for his leadership.”

Greiner’s tenure was marked by a management style that was student-focused, growth oriented and financially responsible. During his time as president, graduate programs doubled in size.

Campus improvements include the addition of two athletic facilities, the West Family Athletic Complex and the Belmont Savings Bank Indoor Practice Facility. The campus also saw the growth of campus housing with the renovation and update of residential halls and an increase in single dorm room space.

Shotwell Hall was updated and reopened for use as the International Student Center and the Office of Graduate Studies. Additional updates were completed across campus in the wireless network and the use of technology.

Most recently, Arnett Hall of Sciences was renovated to accommodate the growing Zoo Science program and more labs. Campbell Hall of Health Sciences saw the addition of a Speech and Hearing Clinic that is open to the public.

Greiner has been a strong supporter of Hilltopper Athletics and assisted with the addition of two NCAA DII team sports, men’s soccer and women’s acrobatic and tumbling.

On the financial front, Greiner oversaw an emergence from a budget deficit that has resulted in a healthy financial index and continued balanced budgets.

“There are numerous challenges and opportunities to be addressed in the coming months, and I will remain diligent in completing the work ahead to prepare for a smooth transition. For now, I simply want to thank you for giving me the best years of my career in higher education.”

Projects in the work include the finishing of the fourth floor of Campbell Hall of Health Sciences where a new Behavior Health Clinic will be added and a larger Speech and Hearing Clinic will be located. Additionally, the update of the HVAC and other renovations in Main Hall is planned for summer 2020.

Further updates planned for summer includes replacing lighting with LED technology.

Greiner has worked in the field of higher education a total of 46 years. He and his wife Nancy own a retirement home in North Carolina where he plans to reside.

A search committee for WLU’s 37th president is now being formed and the names of those who will serve on the committee will be released shortly. After that, the WLU Board of Governors will launch a national search and a timeline will be released.

