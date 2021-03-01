Weirton, West Virginia, officials keeping an eye on user fee legislation

By Craig Howell, The Weirton Daily Times

WEIRTON, W.Va. — Weirton officials say they are closely following the path of a bill currently before the House of Delegates which could have an effect on how they can raise revenue for certain services.

House Bill 2256 was approved, with an amendment, by the House Political Subdivision Committee on Wednesday, being moved to the House Finance Committee for its consideration. The amended bill would exempt anyone working within a city from having the municipality’s user fee deducted from their pay based solely on their employment.

Weirton is among 10 West Virginia municipalities, according to the West Virginia Municipal League, with such user fees currently under code.

City Manager Joe DiBartolomeo and members of city council discussed the bill during a special meeting Thursday, noting the possible impact such a bill could have on Weirton’s general fund budget…

