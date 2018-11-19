Wayne, Boone counties, W.Va., eyed for development by Hatfield-McCoy ATV Trails
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — New units of the Hatfield-McCoy Trails system could take shape next year in Wayne and Boone counties, thanks to grants from the Federal Highway Administration’s Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails program.
Expected to reopen next summer is the Hatfield-McCoy Trails’ Ivy Branch trail system off U.S. 119 in Lincoln County. That system closed in October 2015 when the landowner from whom the trail property was leased sold the tract to a coal company, which chose not to keep the lease in place.
“The trails in Wayne County are being planned in conjunction with Cabwaylingo State Forest and the Army Corps of Engineers’ Beech Fork Lake,” said Jeffrey Lusk, director of the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority. “I think a trail system at Cabwaylingo could be developed in the next year, and we’ll probably find out in late spring if we can develop trails at East Lynn.” …
