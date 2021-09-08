Warner to Mountain State 100-year companies: ‘You’re the true backbone of West Virginia’

By Jim Bissett, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Morgantown area businesses recognized by West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner on the day after Labor Day have lots of stories to tell – and never mind that two of them happen to be newspapers.

In a Tuesday morning ceremony at WVU’s Erickson Alumni Center, Warner honored 11 such enterprises which have been around 100 years or better.

“You’re the true backbone of West Virginia,” the secretary said.

“Thank you for what you do,” he continued. “You’ve prospered and provided paychecks.”

Lest one needed a history refresher, Warner added, a lot of that prosperity and paycheck-providing ensued through two World Wars, one Great Depression and two pandemics (one past, one present).

Not the mention all the other fiscal and societal potholes on the road to getting it done, he said…

