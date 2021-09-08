Warner to Mountain State 100-year companies: ‘You’re the true backbone of West Virginia’

The Latest

Centurion Businesses of Monongalia are Honored. at the Erickson Alumni Center Tuesday. In photo front sitting is Joe and Jacqueline Swiger ,Telluric Company Rock Camp Oil 1891-1900, standing left to right is WV Secretary of State Mac Warner, Bruce Andrews, Phi Sigma Kappa Chapter 1906, Russ Rogerson, Morgantown Area Partnership , Corey Farris , West Virginia University 1867, Duncan Slade, Daily Athenaeum 1887, Jim Bissett Dominion Post 1864.
By Jim Bissett, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Morgantown area businesses recognized by West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner on the day after Labor Day have lots of stories to tell – and never mind that two of them happen to be newspapers.

In a Tuesday morning ceremony at WVU’s Erickson Alumni Center, Warner honored 11 such enterprises which have been around 100 years or better.

“You’re the true backbone of West Virginia,” the secretary said.

“Thank you for what you do,” he continued. “You’ve prospered and provided paychecks.”

Lest one needed a history refresher, Warner added, a lot of that prosperity and paycheck-providing ensued through two World Wars, one Great Depression and two pandemics (one past, one present).

Not the mention all the other fiscal and societal potholes on the road to getting it done, he said…

To read more: https://www.dominionpost.com/2021/09/07/warner-to-mountain-state-100-year-companies-youre-the-true-backbone-of-west-virginia/

