Warner reminds West Virginia business owners to file annual report no later than July 1 to avoid late fees

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Secretary of State Mac Warner reminds business owners to file their Annual Report before the statutory deadline of July 1.

For a business to avoid the late filing fee, the Annual Report must be submitted online by 11:59 p.m. on July 1, 2021, or postmarked no later than July 1, according to a release from Warner’s office.

All 135,262 for-profit and nonprofit entities conducting business in West Virginia are required to file an Annual Report with the Secretary of State’s Office. The cost to file the Annual Report is $25 and the deadline to file is by the end of the day on July 1 of each year.

For-profit organizations filing after the deadline are assessed a $50 late fee in addition to their $25 filing fee while nonprofits are charged a $25 late fee…

