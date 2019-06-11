War of words between Gov. Justice, West Virginia Senate continues

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

Special to The Journal

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, left. Sen. Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, right.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The relationship between Gov. Jim Justice and Republican leaders in the West Virginia Senate continues to sour after a new round of barbs were exchanged Monday.

Justice, during a press conference, addressed comments made by Senate Finance Committee Chairman Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, calling on the governor to resign.

“For months, everyone has been talking about it, but now I am clearly and loudly saying it: Jim Justice is an embarrassment to our state and should resign and try to attend to his family business obligations,” Blair said in a statement Monday.

