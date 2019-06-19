W.Va. Tourism’s #AlmostHeaven campaign reaches millions in first four days

Tourism Office continues to celebrate West Virginia Day with social media campaign

From the W.Va. Tourism Office:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The #AlmostHeaven West Virginia Week Challenge campaign has generated 93,000 engagements on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram with a total estimated reach of more than 11 million and growing.

The campaign continues until West Virginia Day on Thursday, June 20, in celebration of the Mountain State’s 156th birthday. The campaign is designed to drive engagement and inspire travel to West Virginia by encouraging all those who love West Virginia to post their photos using the hashtag #AlmostHeaven.

“We’re excited with the enthusiasm shown by all those who love West Virginia in tweeting, posting and sharing what makes the Mountain State almost heaven to them,” Tourism Commissioner Chelsea Ruby said. “Thanks to this unbelievable response, we are multiplying the effectiveness of our paid advertising and showing the world that West Virginia truly is a world-class tourism destination.”

More than a dozen participants have already won daily giveaways donated by tourism attractions around the state. Giveaways range from whitewater rafting trips and scenic train ride tickets to overnight stays at Oglebay Resort, Capon Springs & Farms and more. For a complete list of daily prizes, visit WVtourism.com/WVDay.

Giveaways will continue throughout the campaign with grand prize drawings for those who participate all seven days. To be eligible for the daily giveaways, as well as the grand prizes, participants must set their #AlmostHeaven posts to public and enter the contest each day at WVtourism.com/WVDay.

Three days remain in the West Virginia Week Challenge:

Today, June 18: Share your favorite #AlmostHeaven place to escape.

Wed., June 19: Post your favorite #AlmostHeaven waterfall.

Thurs., June 20: Happy Birthday, West Virginia! Tag a friend you’d like to visit #AlmostHeaven.

Participants are encouraged to follow along with the Tourism Office’s social channels (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) as winners are announced daily.