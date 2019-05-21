W.Va. teachers send ‘red’ message to lawmakers’: Public education is not for sale

By Jessica Farrish, THE REGISTER-HERALD

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Teachers and school support employees dressed in red and “walked in” at their schools Monday in support of an initiative planned by Raleigh County Education Association (RCEA).

Launched statewide by the West Virginia Education Association (WVEA), the walk-in started on the same day that a special legislative session in Charleston began. The special session that commenced Monday will not deal with education, Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, said last week, but a second special session to examine education reform and an omnibus bill is set to start after Memorial Day.

WVEA members, which represents teachers, urged Gov. Jim Justice last week to cancel the special session on education and to instead focus on education reform in the 2020 regular legislative session. …

