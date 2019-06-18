W.Va. teacher, personnel unions release poll critical of Student Success Act

By Steven Allen Adams, Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia chapter of the American Federation of Teachers, the West Virginia Education Association and the West Virginia School Service Personnel Association held a joint press conference Monday morning 30 minutes before the resumption of the special session on education betterment by the House of Delegates.

Citing an online poll conducted by Change Research conducted June 11-12, the union said there is overwhelming opposition to Senate Bill 1039, the Student Success Act, along with an education savings account bill passed by the Senate on June 3.

“It’s a bipartisan poll,” said Fred Albert, president of the American Federation of Teachers-W.Va. “There are no surprises here. It follows the same path that we already knew.”

The poll surveyed 1,548 likely voters with a margin of error of 2.5 percent. According to the results, 71 percent of those polled had heard of the Student Success Act. Of that number, 62 percent oppose the bill and 29 percent support it. Broken down by party, 47 percent of Republicans oppose the Student Success Act while 41 percent support it. …

