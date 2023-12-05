W.Va. Supreme Court of Appeals launches new website

West Virginia Press Association
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia has launched a new www.courtswv.gov website designed to enhance the public’s ability to find information about the state court system and its work.
“We are pleased to launch the new West Virginia Judiciary website, which has been redesigned to make information about our courts easier to find online. We remain committed to transparency in the judicial branch, and the new website offers even more information and a readily accessible format,” said Chief Justice Beth Walker.
The West Virginia court system launched its first website in 1997 and last redesigned the site in 2011. Some examples of the improvements include:
- A new “Latest News” feature on the homepage includes information about recent events, as well as important website features.
- Eight new resource icons with links to the most frequently visited pages: Court Information by County, Court Forms, Supreme Court Opinions, Intermediate Court Opinions, Supreme Court Calendar, Intermediate Court Calendar, E-Filing, and Payments.
- Information is now organized by user, as well as by topic. There are four icons – Public, Jurors, Attorneys, Media – that include links that those specific groups of users search most often.
- More thorough search boxes on reformatted Opinion pages for the appellate courts.
- The new site will be easier for people to access on mobile phones because the view automatically changes to provide the best user experience possible on each device.