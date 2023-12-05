W.Va. Supreme Court of Appeals launches new website

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia has launched a new www.courtswv.gov website designed to enhance the public’s ability to find information about the state court system and its work.

“We are pleased to launch the new West Virginia Judiciary website, which has been redesigned to make information about our courts easier to find online. We remain committed to transparency in the judicial branch, and the new website offers even more information and a readily accessible format,” said Chief Justice Beth Walker.

The West Virginia court system launched its first website in 1997 and last redesigned the site in 2011. Some examples of the improvements include: