W.Va. students: Plenty to correct in state education system

W.Va. Board of Education starting statewide listening tour

By Jordan Nelson The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — The West Virginia Board of Education begins its statewide listening tour tonight in Greenbrier County. Among those expected to share their thoughts on the state of education in the Mountain State will be teachers, parents and school administrators.

But two students, contacted by The Register-Herald, have some advice, too.

School districts need to work on diversity in the teaching ranks and the state needs to create a more supportive environment for teachers.

Christyana Jones, a recent graduate from Woodrow Wilson High School (WWHS), now attends West Virginia University in Morgantown. She’s majoring in horticulture and agriculture. She’s a young, black female, who served as her school’s student body president as a senior last year and played varsity soccer. WWHS, with a student population of about 1,300 students, is the most racially diverse high school in Raleigh County and one of the more racially diverse schools in the state.

Grant Davis is currently a senior at Shady Spring High School, a far less diverse school, with a population of about 800 students. He’s the president of the National Honor Society, and upon graduation plans to attend WVU Tech to chase a degree in accounting. He would like to continue his education in law school. …

