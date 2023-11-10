W.Va. State Senator Mike Caputo issues statement thanking U.S. Senator Joe Manchin

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — W.Va. State Senator Mike Caputo, D-Marion, issued the following statement thanking U.S. Senator Joe Manchin:

Senator Mike Caputo, D-Marion, 13th

First, I’d like to thank Senator Manchin for his years of service to state of West Virginia. I wish him and Gayle all the best in whatever the future may bring to them and their family.

I’ve had the honor and privilege of serving with Senator Manchin my entire political career—from his time as Secretary of State, through both of his gubernatorial terms, and while serving in the United States Senate. The Senator and I have agreed on many things, such as his leadership in the fight for our government to keep the promise of lifetime healthcare and pensions for coal miners. However, as happens in politics, we had disagreements as well. When that happened, we always disagreed with respect and civility. I will always respect him for the example he has set for his colleagues of how to discuss points of difference and overlap so that we can find some middle ground. Our country and our state need more of those discussions.

I hope Senator Manchin’s decision will allow him some more time with his family and enjoy some time at home in Marion County. I’ll remain proud to represent his neighborhood in the State Senate!