W.Va. State Senate President Carmichael issues statement on State of the State speech

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — W.Va. State Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, on Governor Justice’s State of the State Address:

“Tonight, we heard a number of strong policy ideas from Governor Justice. I was happy to hear that his goals for the Legislature this year include bills that will lower the tax burden on our senior citizens, create hope and a path to success for people who are recovering from addiction, and most importantly, keep his commitment to provide our public employees with another 5 percent pay raise and an additional $150 million to PEIA. I’m also excited to learn more details about the Governor’s bills to create an intermediate court of appeals and to repeal the personal property tax on business inventory machinery, both of which are critical to moving our state forward.

These ideas, coupled with the Senate’s plans to transform West Virginia’s educational system through bold reforms, will launch this state onto a trajectory of success and opportunity. I look forward to working with Governor Justice to accomplish great things for this state and her people during this upcoming session.”

— Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson