W.Va. State Senate passes the natural gas co-tenancy bill

By David Beard

The Dominion Post

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The mineral tract co-tenancy bill moved one step closer to the governor’s desk Saturday, passing the Senate, 23-11, and returning to the House for concurrence on a minor amendment.

Saturday’s floor arguments for and against the bill were essentially the same as they’ve been all session and for the past several years. …

Co-tenancy deals with a single mineral tract owned by more than one person. HB 4268 allows an operator to move ahead with development once it strikes agreeable lease arrangements with at least 75 percent of the tract’s owners on a tract owned by seven or more co-tenants….

