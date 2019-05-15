W. Va. special session could re-pass vetoed bills, fix errors

By PHIL KABLER, HD Media

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — More than a dozen vetoed bills from the 2019 regular session could be back for do-overs by the West Virginia Legislature when the special session resumes next week.

Gov. Jim Justice – who was not at the Capitol on Tuesday – has not yet amended the special session call or indicated which of the regular-session bills he vetoed for technical errors will be included on that agenda.

Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, confirmed Tuesday that, barring an unexpected last-minute consensus on public education reform legislation, the resumption of the special session Monday, May 20, will be limited to correcting errors and re-passing vetoed bills.

“We want to be done in a day or two,” Carmichael said.

Justice vetoed 30 bills from the regular session, about half of which he indicated he had to veto because of technical errors. In veto messages for many of those bills, Justice called on the Legislature to revisit the bills to make the necessary corrections.

