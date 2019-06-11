W.Va. Sens. Weld, Maroney, Clements: Relationship with Jim Justice ‘strained’
By JOSELYN KING
The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register
WHEELING, W.Va. — Republicans in the West Virginia Senate representing Northern Panhandle communities indicate they have a strained relationship with Gov. Jim Justice.
Their comments came after Senate Finance Committee Chairman Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, on Monday called for Justice — also a Republican — to resign as he is not supporting much of the Senate Republican plan to reform education in the state.
Justice, who was elected as a Democrat and later changed parties, also has come under personal scrutiny for his companies not paying taxes owed to West Virginia.
