W.Va. Senate to reconvene at 5 p.m. today

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The W.Va. Senate will reconvene at 5 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019, to continue the First Extraordinary Session.

Jacque Bland, director of communications for the Senate, issued the announcement.

The Senate is expected to address education in West Virginia, including HB 206, an education bill that passed the West Virginia House of Delegates last week.

Live coverage of the W.Va. Senate and Legislature is available at http://www.wvlegislature.gov/live.cfm