W.Va. Senate President Carmichael issues statement on W.Va. Student Success Act

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, has issued the following statement on the release of the draft of the West Virginia Student Success Act.

“The release of this draft of the West Virginia Student Success Act is a major effort by the Senate to advance the cause of education reform in a bipartisan manner. This bill boldly incorporates many suggestions and recommendations from the education forums that were held throughout the state. It reflects the input of teachers, students, and parents,” Carmichael said.

W.Va. Senate President Mitch Carmichael

“There is widespread recognition that our state’s education system can be improved. The Student Success Act will provide enhanced compensation for our teachers, more options for parents, and incredible assistance for students to achieve at the highest levels,” Carmichael said.

“We are grateful for the outstanding suggestions from the minority caucus, and we look forward to working with all parties to advance our shared goal of creating the best education system in America,” Carmichael said.

— The bill can be viewed here: http://www.wvlegislature.gov/committees/senate/documents/Draft-Student-Success-Act-5-24-19.pdf.