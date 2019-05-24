W.Va. Senate Minority Leader Prezioso sees Democrats’ ideas, has hope for new W.Va. Student Success Act

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — W.Va. Senate Minority Leader Roman Prezioso has issued the following statement on the release of the West Virginia Student Success Act.

Sen. Roman Prezioso, D-Marion

“We are encouraged to see the Senate leadership embrace much of our proposed legislation,” said Minority Leader Roman Prezioso (D-Marion). “We know that our ideas will work, and we are happy they agree. We’re very glad to have some common ground to move forward on.”

Regarding the parts of the newly-unveiled plan that were not included in the Democrats’ package, Leader Prezioso said, “Our caucus looks forward to reading and reviewing the bills in their entirety before making further decisions about the legislation.”

— The bill can be viewed here: