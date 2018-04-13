WVPA Staff Report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With the deadline to register to vote — April 17 — just days away and a new voter identification law on the books, West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner’s staff is working to get residents registered and informed for the upcoming primary election.

Warner said April 17 is the last day to register to vote for West Virginia’s May 8 primary election. Early voting starts April 25 and continues through May 5.

Anyone wishing to register to vote can do so at their county clerk’s office or online at ovr.sos.wv.gov

Warner said voters should also remember to bring a form of identification to the polls. As of Jan.1, 2018, voters must show a form of identification to vote in person during the early voting period or on Election Day in any election, with a few exceptions . Any ID shown for voting purposes must be valid and not expired.

WVSOS Chief of State Chuck Flannery, Communications Director Mike Queen and election division officials are leading the effort to get information to the voters about registration, voter ID, early voting, other election issues and the election deadlines. The WVSOS office is working with county clerks and other groups to get information to the public. Residents with questions can contact their local county clerk or call the WVSOS at 304-558-6000.