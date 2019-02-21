W.Va. record yellow perch caught on Summersville Lake

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A state record yellow perch was caught by Clinton Mills of Ravenswood, West Virginia on Feb. 24, 2018. Mills caught the 14.5-inch, 2.04-pound fish on a 10-pound test line with live bait while fishing from a boat on Summersville Lake in Nicholas County.

Mills’ yellow perch establishes a new West Virginia record for weight, exceeding the 1.93-pound fish caught by Joshua Estes from Summersville Lake in 2012.