W.Va. Port Authority board postpones sale of state intermodal facility

By Alayna Fuller, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Public Port Authority board members made a motion to postpone the public sale of the $32 million Heartland Intermodal Gateway Facility in Wayne County at a meeting Wednesday.

Heartland Intermodal Gateway Facility in Wayne County

At the beginning of the meeting at the state Capitol Complex, Transportation Secretary Byrd White said the implications of a long-term lease on the facility just became too complicated, so the board thought it best to sell it.

The Heartland Intermodal facility is a 100-acre road-to-rail cargo transfer station in Prichard. As the only intermodal facility in West Virginia, the complex uses giant stacking machines to move 20- and 40-foot cargo containers between rail cars and flatbed trucks. White said funding for the facility has run out and that’s the main reason why there was discussion of selling it. …

Read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/