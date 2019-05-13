W.Va. Legislative Special Session set for May 20

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Pursuant to House Concurrent Resolution 101, House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, and Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, have notified the members of the West Virginia Legislature that the First Extraordinary Session of the Legislature in 2019 will reconvene Monday, May 20, at 2 p.m.

House Communications Director Jared Hunt alerted media that Hanshaw and Carmichael sent the attached letter to all Senators and Delegates.