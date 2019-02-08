W.Va. Legislative leadership provide media with opinions on Comprehensive Education reform bill

See featured video and graphics on education bill

By Erica Young

West Virginia Press Association Capitol Reporter

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Comprehensive Education reform — Senate Bill 451 — was the primary topic of conversation Thursday during the West Virginia Press Association’s Legislative Breakfast.

During the legislative panel, Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, took the opportunity to speak on the Senate’s recent passage of the bill, adding “education is among the most important functions of our state government.”

Video of the WV Press Association Legislative Breakfast featured below and at https://www.facebook.com/wvpress/videos/346504859405630/

Carmichael took a moment to personally thank Senator Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson, for her efforts regarding the bill before explaining why he feels it is best for the state of West Virginia, namely the implementation of charter schools, asking “why could anyone say it’s a bad idea to provide an option that’s enabled in 44 other states?”

He went on to point out that charter schools would not be mandatory, but it is important to give parents and students the option: “choice is good, options are healthy.” Carmichael said West Virginia should continue to invest in public schools and teachers.

Carmichael said data shows students drop in comparison to students in other states the longer they are in the school system. (The information Carmichael referenced is attached.)

Delegate Roger Hanshaw, Speaker of the W.Va. House of Delegates, who spoke before Carmichael, said the House appreciated the Senate’s effort and were reviewing the bill. Hanshaw later Thursday called for a public hearing on the SB 451 for Monday at 8:30 a.m.

Senate Minority Leader Roman Prezioso, D-Marion, said, “What we do with our children reflects upon us as a state.” Prezioso shared his experiences as a former teacher and how much the school system has changed since he began his career in 1971.

Prezioso said he felt it was the responsibility of the legislators to point out how things could be better within the system. Prezioso said the analysis and opinions based on of data on schools systems can be questioned.

House Minority Leader Tim Miley, D-Harrison, applauded Carmichael for trying to improve public schools in West Virginia, but said he did not totally agree with his methods.

“I do think there needed to be a little more effort to reach out to teachers and find out what their real problems were … that they observe being on the front lines,” Miley said.

WV Press Association Breakfast, Feb. 7, 2019, at Embassy Suites in Charleston, W.Va.

WELCOME: at 19:50 of video – WV Press Executive Director Don Smith

LEGISLATIVE LEADERSHIP PANEL: at 29:50 of video

– House of Delegates Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay: 30:20

– Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson: 44:00

– Senate Minority Leader Roman Prezioso, D-Marion: 54:15

– House of Delegates Minority Leader Tim Miley, D-Harrison: 1:09:40

UPDATE FROM U.S. SENATOR JOE MANCHIN, D-W.Va.: 1:45:30

– Senator Manchin is a member of the U.S. Senate’s Energy and Natural Resources Committee and Committee on Appropriations

AARP WV UPDATE: 2:02:15

– An update from Gaylene Miller, AARP WV state director.

BUSINESS PANEL ON NATURAL GAS LEGISLATION: 2:13:00

– Anne Blankenship, executive director, WVONGA

– Charlie Burd, executive director, IOGA WV, and

– David McMahon, Lobbyist for Oil and Gas Surface Owners

OPEN MEETINGS PANEL: 2:57:30

– Derek Knopp, staff attorney for the WV Ethics Commission.

Watch discussion of SB 451 from WV Press Insight:



9 – NAEP 8th grade Math 1 – 2017 comparison state wide results 7 NAEP 4th grade Reading 2 – 2017 NAEP Reading Snapshot – Grade 8 4 – 2017 NAEP Math Snapshot – Grade 8 3 – 2017 NAEP Reading Snapshot – Grade 4 5 – 2017 NAEP Math Snapshot – Grade 4 6 – NAEP 8th grade Reading 8 – NAEP 4th grade Math 1 – 2017 comparison state wide results 3 – 2017 NAEP Reading Snapshot – Grade 4 2 – 2017 NAEP Reading Snapshot – Grade 8 4 – 2017 NAEP Math Snapshot – Grade 8 6 – NAEP 8th grade Reading Sheet1 5 – 2017 NAEP Math Snapshot – Grade 4 7 – NAEP 4th grade Reading 9 – NAEP 8th grade Math 8 – NAEP 4th grade Math Sheet1 1 – 2017 comparison state wide results 2 – 2017 NAEP Reading Snapshot – Grade 8 4 – 2017 NAEP Math Snapshot – Grade 8 3 – 2017 NAEP Reading Snapshot – Grade 4 5 – 2017 NAEP Math Snapshot – Grade 4 6 – NAEP 8th grade Reading Sheet1 7 – NAEP 4th grade Reading 9 – NAEP 8th grade Math 8 – NAEP 4th grade Math Sheet1